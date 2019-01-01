 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tranquil Elephantizer Cartridge - 0.5g

Tranquil Elephantizer Cartridge - 0.5g

by Item 9 Labs

Write a review
Item 9 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Tranquil Elephantizer Cartridge - 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Leading with a pepper, spicy/herbal, and grape flavor profile, Tranquil Elephantizer balances a pleasurable body high with a cerebral mellowness. Made using both botanically and cannabis-derived terpenes via a proprietary Item 9 Labs process, which produces a greater entourage effect. Known to help users feel relaxed, sleepy, euphoric, happy, and hungry, it’s often used to treat pain, insomnia, stress, depression, and lack of appetite.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix

Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix

Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix by Bodhi Seeds is heavy, sensual indica strain built to please the body. Created by combining Ndnguy’s 1988 G13/Hash Plant (also known as Deadly G) and the rare Snow Lotus, Tranquil Elephantizer offers a pleasurable sensory experience combined with pleasant indica-dominant sedation. This strain has a pungent and herbaceous odor with just a hint of sweetness and spice. Its flavors are earthy and herbal, leaving notes of pepper and pine on the palate. Enjoy Tranquil Elephantizer to excite the body while mellowing the mood.

 

About this brand

Item 9 Labs Logo