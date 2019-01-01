Tranquil Elephantizer Cartridge - 0.5g
About this product
Leading with a pepper, spicy/herbal, and grape flavor profile, Tranquil Elephantizer balances a pleasurable body high with a cerebral mellowness. Made using both botanically and cannabis-derived terpenes via a proprietary Item 9 Labs process, which produces a greater entourage effect. Known to help users feel relaxed, sleepy, euphoric, happy, and hungry, it’s often used to treat pain, insomnia, stress, depression, and lack of appetite.
About this strain
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix by Bodhi Seeds is heavy, sensual indica strain built to please the body. Created by combining Ndnguy’s 1988 G13/Hash Plant (also known as Deadly G) and the rare Snow Lotus, Tranquil Elephantizer offers a pleasurable sensory experience combined with pleasant indica-dominant sedation. This strain has a pungent and herbaceous odor with just a hint of sweetness and spice. Its flavors are earthy and herbal, leaving notes of pepper and pine on the palate. Enjoy Tranquil Elephantizer to excite the body while mellowing the mood.