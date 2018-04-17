Loading…
Tranquil Elephantizer Broad Spectrum 0.5G

by Item 9 Labs
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Leading with a pepper, spicy/herbal, and grape flavor profile, Tranquil Elephantizer balances a pleasurable body high with a cerebral mellowness. Made using both botanically and cannabis-derived terpenes via a proprietary Item 9 Labs process, which produces a greater entourage effect. Known to help users feel relaxed, sleepy, euphoric, happy, and hungry, it’s often used to treat pain, insomnia, stress, depression, and lack of appetite.

Picture of Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix

Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix by Bodhi Seeds is heavy, sensual indica strain built to please the body. Created by combining Ndnguy’s 1988 G13/Hash Plant (also known as Deadly G) and the rare Snow Lotus, Tranquil Elephantizer offers a pleasurable sensory experience combined with pleasant indica-dominant sedation. This strain has a pungent and herbaceous odor with just a hint of sweetness and spice. Its flavors are earthy and herbal, leaving notes of pepper and pine on the palate. Enjoy Tranquil Elephantizer to excite the body while mellowing the mood.

 

Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
70% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
