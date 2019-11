Carebearstare420 on September 18th, 2019

This is my first time trying, and I am actually using it right now. (Waiting 5 minutes for real time review) It’s 7:36am here now. I would not recommend using much before bed time, unless you want to sit on the couch binge-watching Netflix all day. However, one or two small pulls will set you up just right. I am now going to clean my closet WHILE watching Netflix. While making a sandwich. Enjoy! My new fav strain!