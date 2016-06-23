About this product

A Classic OG Kush, with that piney fuel taste OG smokers love. Not exactly couch lock, but not an overpowering euphoric high either. It’s just right for any type of session.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.