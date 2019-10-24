blacklamp88
on October 24th, 2019
Just pre-ordered mine earlier, couldn't pass up on a deal like that!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Oil Coil Enail kit comes with an industrial-strength aluminum controller that allows the user to see and adjust the temperature or timer on a built-in led screen. The temperature or timer can be easily adjusted up or down by one increment with the push of a button. The heat setting is capable of 0-999 degrees, and the timer adjustable between 5-99 minutes. The built-in timer automatically turns the unit off after the timer reaches 0. The universal coil can attach to a titanium nail with a quartz or titanium dish! The coil also fits the 14mm banger and is secured with 1 to 2 additional pins! The stainless steel carb cap fits over the titanium dish, quartz dish, and banger for the perfect dab!
on October 24th, 2019
Just pre-ordered mine earlier, couldn't pass up on a deal like that!