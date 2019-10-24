 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Oil Coil Enail

Oil Coil Enail

by Ju1ceBox

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Ju1ceBox Dabbing Nails & Attachments Oil Coil Enail
Ju1ceBox Dabbing Nails & Attachments Oil Coil Enail
Ju1ceBox Dabbing Nails & Attachments Oil Coil Enail
Ju1ceBox Dabbing Nails & Attachments Oil Coil Enail
Ju1ceBox Dabbing Nails & Attachments Oil Coil Enail

$249.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Oil Coil Enail kit comes with an industrial-strength aluminum controller that allows the user to see and adjust the temperature or timer on a built-in led screen. The temperature or timer can be easily adjusted up or down by one increment with the push of a button. The heat setting is capable of 0-999 degrees, and the timer adjustable between 5-99 minutes. The built-in timer automatically turns the unit off after the timer reaches 0. The universal coil can attach to a titanium nail with a quartz or titanium dish! The coil also fits the 14mm banger and is secured with 1 to 2 additional pins! The stainless steel carb cap fits over the titanium dish, quartz dish, and banger for the perfect dab!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

blacklamp88

Just pre-ordered mine earlier, couldn't pass up on a deal like that!

About this brand

Ju1ceBox Logo
Handheld Rosin Press