About this product

The Oil Coil Enail kit comes with an industrial-strength aluminum controller that allows the user to see and adjust the temperature or timer on a built-in led screen. The temperature or timer can be easily adjusted up or down by one increment with the push of a button. The heat setting is capable of 0-999 degrees, and the timer adjustable between 5-99 minutes. The built-in timer automatically turns the unit off after the timer reaches 0.



The universal coil can attach to a titanium nail with a quartz or titanium dish! The coil also fits the 14mm banger and is secured with 1 to 2 additional pins!



The stainless steel carb cap fits over the titanium dish, quartz dish, and banger for the perfect dab!