 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Gummies (blue raspberry)

CBD Gummies (blue raspberry)

by Kats Botanicals

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Kats Botanicals Edibles Candy CBD Gummies (blue raspberry)
Kats Botanicals Edibles Candy CBD Gummies (blue raspberry)
Kats Botanicals Edibles Candy CBD Gummies (blue raspberry)
Kats Botanicals Edibles Candy CBD Gummies (blue raspberry)

$15.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our gummies are an easy and delicious way to supplement the powerful compounds CBD can give your body. Each of these are THC free and derived from organically grown industrial hemp in Colorado. They are also allergy-free, & non-GMO. **Blue Raspberry CBD Gummies** There has never been an easier, or more delicious way to supplement your healthy lifestyle than with our natural blue raspberry flavor. These fruity little squares are tasteful and pack a potent punch you will enjoy. 1 pack includes 10 gummies. Each gummy is 10 mg of CBD

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Cbravo760

This product is very high quality. Not to mention, the taste is incredible. I’ve tried the watermelon as well and it is just as good. Anything from kats is high quality.

from Kats Botanicalson September 20th, 2019

Our gummies definitely taste good! Thank you for leaving us a review.

mmreid

Taste fantastic and do the job! Really helps me remain calm cool and collected with much less pain! Love these so much!

from Kats Botanicalson September 24th, 2019

Thank you for leaving us a review!

TigreLisa

These taste fantastic and really help my anxiety. I wish they were sold in larger packages!

from Kats Botanicalson September 24th, 2019

Thank you for leaving us a review!

About this brand

Kats Botanicals Logo
Kats Botanicals provides excellent quality CBD Oil for sale including CBD Hemp Oil, CBD Gummies, CBD Salve, and CBD Isolate. Elevate your mind and body with our all-natural Hemp oil-based products. Kats Botanicals offers a wide variety of options for wellness-minded individuals who are looking for a more naturalistic approach to their daily lives. Have you always wanted to try pure CBD Oil? Perhaps you have a question we can answer about this amazing botanical? Introduce your mind and body to this wonderful plant called hemp, it’s molecular characteristics are called CBD, and you will enjoy a wellness minded lifestyle naturalistic evangelicals are benefitting from on a daily basis.