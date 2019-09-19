1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Our gummies are an easy and delicious way to supplement the powerful compounds CBD can give your body. Each of these are THC free and derived from organically grown industrial hemp in Colorado. They are also allergy-free, & non-GMO. **Blue Raspberry CBD Gummies** There has never been an easier, or more delicious way to supplement your healthy lifestyle than with our natural blue raspberry flavor. These fruity little squares are tasteful and pack a potent punch you will enjoy. 1 pack includes 10 gummies. Each gummy is 10 mg of CBD
on September 19th, 2019
This product is very high quality. Not to mention, the taste is incredible. I’ve tried the watermelon as well and it is just as good. Anything from kats is high quality.
on September 19th, 2019
Taste fantastic and do the job! Really helps me remain calm cool and collected with much less pain! Love these so much!
on September 19th, 2019
These taste fantastic and really help my anxiety. I wish they were sold in larger packages!
