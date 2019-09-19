Our gummies are an easy and delicious way to supplement the powerful compounds CBD can give your body. Each of these are THC free and derived from organically grown industrial hemp in Colorado. They are also allergy-free, & non-GMO.



**Blue Raspberry CBD Gummies**

There has never been an easier, or more delicious way to supplement your healthy lifestyle than with our natural blue raspberry flavor. These fruity little squares are tasteful and pack a potent punch you will enjoy.



1 pack includes 10 gummies. Each gummy is 10 mg of CBD