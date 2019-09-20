CBD Shaman Music CD
**What Is Shilajit?** Shilajit is a thick and sticky black or brown tar-like substance more commonly found high in the Himalayan mountains in Asia and the Altai mountains in eastern Europe (some shilajit is even known to be white). When an organic material expires, the compounds can mix with microbial metabolites, as well as other organic material which surrounds the substance. Once this happens, a long process of fermentation begins where the substance buries itself deep inside rocks. After a while, it is pulled out of the rocks by the sun. This is where the tar-like substance is harvested and brought to your door. Essentially shilajit is rich in various bioactive compounds, acids, and trace minerals and is known to create many different benefits for the consumer. Everyone in this world should have at least 90 nutrients in order to stay consistently healthy. These 90 nutrients include 17 vitamins, 59 minerals, 12 amino acids, and 3 fatty acids. Unfortunately, with processed foods on our grocery shelves, and fast food restaurants at every corner, our body is being depleted of these essential ingredients to maintain our health and wellness. Shilajit contains one of the most important ingredients called fulvic acid which empowers our body to maintain consistent balance. The important ingredients in Shilajit are empowering you to take control of your wellness lifestyle and benefit from mother nature. One of the main benefits of this compound is the presence of many compounds like premium fulvic minerals complex: Fulvic Acid, Humic Acid, Zinc, Magnesium, Potassium, Manganese, Iron, Calcium, C60, Lysine, Glycine, Tyrosine, Arginine, Cysteine, Histidine, Methionine, Leucine, Proline. Shilajit also contains over 80 different mineral rich benefits which support a healthy immune system, and balance for your body, including antioxidant phytocomplex, which supports your body at a cellular level through the use of cellular regeneration and the maintaining of older cells.
on September 20th, 2019
I've been using Kats for years and they're one of the top vendors in my opinion. All of their products are amazing and the Shilajit is no exception. It gives you a wonderful clean energy and boost and price-wise is so manageable. This definitely a botanical that should be introduced to everyone's life. I can't speak highly enough about it and Kat's.
on September 20th, 2019
I had tried Shilijat a few times before finding Kats Botanicals and honestly didn't feel much of a difference. However, it's possible I wasn't using it properly. The high-quality Shilijat Kats offers finally gave me the benefits I was looking for. It helps with my constant fatigue issues and I just feel better all-around. This is such an amazing supplement to add to your regimen. In the US especially, our soil is so depleted. Because of this, we don't always get the vitamins and minerals we need. Shilijat helps get us back to a more normal state, and my body feels so much better for it! Thank you for offering this amazing, natural product.
on September 19th, 2019
I have been using Kats products since the very beginning. I tried the shilajit and I was very impressed. It gave me lots of energy and mood boost, but it's a smooth energy and also helps my anxiety and helps me relax. It helps my issues with hair loss and makes my nails grow faster and stronger. I highly recommend this shilajit and all of their products!
