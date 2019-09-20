**What Is Shilajit?**

Shilajit is a thick and sticky black or brown tar-like substance more commonly found high in the Himalayan mountains in Asia and the Altai mountains in eastern Europe (some shilajit is even known to be white). When an organic material expires, the compounds can mix with microbial metabolites, as well as other organic material which surrounds the substance. Once this happens, a long process of fermentation begins where the substance buries itself deep inside rocks. After a while, it is pulled out of the rocks by the sun. This is where the tar-like substance is harvested and brought to your door. Essentially shilajit is rich in various bioactive compounds, acids, and trace minerals and is known to create many different benefits for the consumer.



Everyone in this world should have at least 90 nutrients in order to stay consistently healthy. These 90 nutrients include 17 vitamins, 59 minerals, 12 amino acids, and 3 fatty acids. Unfortunately, with processed foods on our grocery shelves, and fast food restaurants at every corner, our body is being depleted of these essential ingredients to maintain our health and wellness. Shilajit contains one of the most important ingredients called fulvic acid which empowers our body to maintain consistent balance. The important ingredients in Shilajit are empowering you to take control of your wellness lifestyle and benefit from mother nature.



One of the main benefits of this compound is the presence of many compounds like premium fulvic minerals complex: Fulvic Acid, Humic Acid, Zinc, Magnesium, Potassium, Manganese, Iron, Calcium, C60, Lysine, Glycine, Tyrosine, Arginine, Cysteine, Histidine, Methionine, Leucine, Proline.



Shilajit also contains over 80 different mineral rich benefits which support a healthy immune system, and balance for your body, including antioxidant phytocomplex, which supports your body at a cellular level through the use of cellular regeneration and the maintaining of older cells.