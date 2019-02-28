KPM420
on February 28th, 2019
good
2 Piece Plastic Herb Grinder This is nice standard 2 piece herb grinder that is simple and easy to use. It is about 1 inch tall and measures 3 inches across. Multiple colors are available. Features -2 piece plastic herb grinder -Diameter: 3 inches -Color: Varies -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/2-piece-plastic-herb-grinder
on February 28th, 2019
good
on January 3rd, 2019
Kind of have to clean more than metal grinders but still good
on December 11th, 2018
Gets the job done as it should!