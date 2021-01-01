Kings Pipes Online Headshop
About this product
2 Piece Plastic Herb Grinder
This is nice standard 2 piece herb grinder that is simple and easy to use. It is about 1 inch tall and measures 3 inches across. Multiple colors are available.
Features
-2 piece plastic herb grinder
-Diameter: 3 inches
-Color: Varies
-FREE shipping with all US orders
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/2-piece-plastic-herb-grinder
This is nice standard 2 piece herb grinder that is simple and easy to use. It is about 1 inch tall and measures 3 inches across. Multiple colors are available.
Features
-2 piece plastic herb grinder
-Diameter: 3 inches
-Color: Varies
-FREE shipping with all US orders
Product Page:
https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/smoking-accessories-and-more/products/2-piece-plastic-herb-grinder
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!