Teyekim
on November 27th, 2019
This strain gives a perceptive change in mood enhancement, whatever situation you are in. On the couch or in the field, work becomes enjoyable. Never dissapointed with this flower.
Cherry Wine is one of the best smokable strains out there. This is a really smooth light smoke that taste like you are sipping on a glass of wine. Cherry Wine will make you feel happy, uplifted and also soothe your body. Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 18.58% Total CBD - 15.84% THC (Delta 9) - .01% Terpenes - Myrcene, Carene, Pinene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.