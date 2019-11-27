 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cherry Wine

by Lancashire Hemp

5.01
Lancashire Hemp Cannabis Flower Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine is one of the best smokable strains out there. This is a really smooth light smoke that taste like you are sipping on a glass of wine. Cherry Wine will make you feel happy, uplifted and also soothe your body. Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 18.58% Total CBD - 15.84% THC (Delta 9) - .01% Terpenes - Myrcene, Carene, Pinene

Teyekim

This strain gives a perceptive change in mood enhancement, whatever situation you are in. On the couch or in the field, work becomes enjoyable. Never dissapointed with this flower.

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Our small hemp farm is located in Lancaster, Pa. From the beginning we wanted to be able to care for each plant individually so we decided to start with a 1,000 square foot greenhouse and a small field plot. We believe that the best things come naturally from the Earth so we don’t use any pesticides or herbicides on our farm. It is very important for us that as we cultivate our hemp we also take care of the land. Each plant was watered daily and given the best nutrients possible to ensure that we grew the highest quality hemp around. Our farm has a rich Lancaster soil that is perfect for growing hemp. Lancaster County is known for it's produce and dairy because of the great land in the area. We are happy to be a part of bringing hemp back to Lancaster.