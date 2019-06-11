 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Alpen Organics Gummies (Vegan) 900mg

Alpen Organics Gummies (Vegan) 900mg

by Alpen Organics

$69.95MSRP

About this product

*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/ Veteran Owned & Operated 1 of our vegan CBD gummies contains 30mg of CBD Each bottle contains 30 individual gummies for a total of 900mg of CBD Ingredients: Organic Glucose Syrup (wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (Including Organic Concentrated Apple, Carrot, Organic Pumpkin, Organic Black Currant) Directions: Take 1 gummy orally. Use daily. Store in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight and extreme temperatures. Shipping: Free 2-3 day shipping on all orders.

4 customer reviews

Florez2212

I got this for my grandma because she is not a fan of taking the CBD oil under her tongue. She loves these and helps with her arthritis.

frank1.n

My wife love these, unfortunately I always have to hide them because she ended up eating half the bottle in the first day. Slept like a baby but really only one gummy a day is needed. She used to take capsules but hated it because it reminds her of medicine. The gummies are like candy for her.

lilystar

These are amazing! The hardest thing is you cant just have one, they are that good. Discipline is definitely needed when taking these haha.

About this brand

*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/ Alpen Organics was forged in the mountains by climbing partners looking to bring natural, organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced CBD products to the hemp industry. We are committed to bringing our customers the highest grade CBD products on the market and are proud to offer lab tested THC free oils, topicals, gummies and more. Our goal is to create an effective, natural, and cruelty-free product that encourages optimal mind and body function while making you feel great. Use COUPON CODE: LEAFYDROPS to get a 20% discount on all our products.