Florez2212
on June 11th, 2019
I got this for my grandma because she is not a fan of taking the CBD oil under her tongue. She loves these and helps with her arthritis.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/ Veteran Owned & Operated 1 of our vegan CBD gummies contains 30mg of CBD Each bottle contains 30 individual gummies for a total of 900mg of CBD Ingredients: Organic Glucose Syrup (wheat), Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (Including Organic Concentrated Apple, Carrot, Organic Pumpkin, Organic Black Currant) Directions: Take 1 gummy orally. Use daily. Store in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight and extreme temperatures. Shipping: Free 2-3 day shipping on all orders.
on June 11th, 2019
I got this for my grandma because she is not a fan of taking the CBD oil under her tongue. She loves these and helps with her arthritis.
on June 11th, 2019
My wife love these, unfortunately I always have to hide them because she ended up eating half the bottle in the first day. Slept like a baby but really only one gummy a day is needed. She used to take capsules but hated it because it reminds her of medicine. The gummies are like candy for her.
on June 11th, 2019
These are amazing! The hardest thing is you cant just have one, they are that good. Discipline is definitely needed when taking these haha.