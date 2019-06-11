Florez2212
on June 11th, 2019
I found these guys at a vegan event in LA. Met the founders, such amazing people. This one is my favorite.
*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/ Veteran Owned & Operated Flavorless 1 FL OZ (30ml) of our organic MCT oil contains 1000mg of CBD. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic MCT Oil Serving Size: In 1 FL OZ bottle, there is approximately 80 servings = 12.5mg of CBD per serving. Each Serving is approximately one half dropper. Directions: Shake well before each use. Use once or twice daily as needed. Place under the tongue and hold for 15 seconds and then swallow. Store in a cool, dark place. Shipping: Free 2-3 day shipping on all orders.
on June 11th, 2019
on June 11th, 2019
Amazing customer service and more amazing product. I really adore that the design of the label, they are veteran owned which is a plus. Always love supporting other veterans. Check them out guys.
on June 11th, 2019
I take this everywhere I go. This was recommended by a friend of mine. I couldn't decide which strength was right for me so I reached out to their customer service. Super quick response and they recommended to start with this one. If you smoke a lot, your tolerance is much higher and a stronger dose is needed. With that said, I wasn't sure how well this would worked. It is amazing, calms my anxiety and I sleep great. Thank you!