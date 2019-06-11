 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Alpen Organics Mind (Tincture) 1000mg

Alpen Organics Mind (Tincture) 1000mg

by Alpen Organics

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Alpen Organics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Alpen Organics Mind (Tincture) 1000mg

$79.95MSRP

About this product

*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/ Veteran Owned & Operated Flavorless 1 FL OZ (30ml) of our organic MCT oil contains 1000mg of CBD. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic MCT Oil Serving Size: In 1 FL OZ bottle, there is approximately 80 servings = 12.5mg of CBD per serving. Each Serving is approximately one half dropper. Directions: Shake well before each use. Use once or twice daily as needed. Place under the tongue and hold for 15 seconds and then swallow. Store in a cool, dark place. Shipping: Free 2-3 day shipping on all orders.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Florez2212

I found these guys at a vegan event in LA. Met the founders, such amazing people. This one is my favorite.

frank1.n

Amazing customer service and more amazing product. I really adore that the design of the label, they are veteran owned which is a plus. Always love supporting other veterans. Check them out guys.

lilystar

I take this everywhere I go. This was recommended by a friend of mine. I couldn't decide which strength was right for me so I reached out to their customer service. Super quick response and they recommended to start with this one. If you smoke a lot, your tolerance is much higher and a stronger dose is needed. With that said, I wasn't sure how well this would worked. It is amazing, calms my anxiety and I sleep great. Thank you!

About this brand

Alpen Organics Logo
*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/ Alpen Organics was forged in the mountains by climbing partners looking to bring natural, organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced CBD products to the hemp industry. We are committed to bringing our customers the highest grade CBD products on the market and are proud to offer lab tested THC free oils, topicals, gummies and more. Our goal is to create an effective, natural, and cruelty-free product that encourages optimal mind and body function while making you feel great. Use COUPON CODE: LEAFYDROPS to get a 20% discount on all our products.