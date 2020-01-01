 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. LEUNE Sol Berry All-In-One Vaporizer

LEUNE Sol Berry All-In-One Vaporizer

by LEUNE

Write a review
LEUNE Vaping Vape Pens LEUNE Sol Berry All-In-One Vaporizer

$29.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Your favorite vaporizer brand brings you Sol Berry, a lovely hybrid accented with sweetness of strawberry and the tartness of rhubarb. It’s what you want in your hand for a well-balanced high. No battery required, ready to use out of the box. Weight: 0.25g.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LEUNE Logo
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.