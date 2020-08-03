About this product
Your favorite vaporizer brand brings you Sol Berry, a lovely hybrid accented with sweetness of strawberry and the tartness of rhubarb. It’s what you want in your hand for a well-balanced high. No battery required, ready to use out of the box. Weight: 0.25g.
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.