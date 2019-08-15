 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Enhanced Formulation Topical Salve

Enhanced Formulation Topical Salve

by Liquid Gold CBD

About this product

Topical CBD salve fortified with BioPrime™ nano-particle CBD delivery technology combines the unique healing properties of industrial hemp derived, 99.9% pure cannabidiol (CBD) isolate with the bio enhancing properties of Pacific Ocean derived ionized nano minerals. Topical Salve not only harnesses the combined healing powers of CBD and the Pacific Ocean, Topical Salve is further enhanced by our proprietary blend of 9 natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene along with our Bio-Enhancing blend of pure organic essential oils for maximum entourage effect.

6 customer reviews

VirginiaT29

I purchased a topical for my friend recently and he swears the difference in his neck pain is like day and night. Very happy to see his progress since hes been looking for a quality CBD product.

kkane1952

I tried this for my shoulder pain and was amazed how much relief it gave me!! Had other family members try and and they feel in love with this product as well!! Works awesome!!

About this brand

Liquid Gold is proud to offer the highest quality, full spectrum CBD products on the market. Our priority is to give everyone access to the remarkable benefits of CBD. Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene.