Topical Serum - Terpene Rich Sample Size - 150mg (5ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Topical CBD salve fortified with BioPrime™ nano-particle CBD delivery technology combines the unique healing properties of industrial hemp derived, 99.9% pure cannabidiol (CBD) isolate with the bio enhancing properties of Pacific Ocean derived ionized nano minerals. Topical Salve not only harnesses the combined healing powers of CBD and the Pacific Ocean, Topical Salve is further enhanced by our proprietary blend of 9 natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene along with our Bio-Enhancing blend of pure organic essential oils for maximum entourage effect.
on August 15th, 2019
I purchased a topical for my friend recently and he swears the difference in his neck pain is like day and night. Very happy to see his progress since hes been looking for a quality CBD product.
on August 15th, 2019
cleared my acne
on August 13th, 2019
I tried this for my shoulder pain and was amazed how much relief it gave me!! Had other family members try and and they feel in love with this product as well!! Works awesome!!