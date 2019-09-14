VG Cloud Tincture - Apple Flavor - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 150mg (15ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you.
Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Full Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene. 100%THC free 30 mL bottle Available in 500 mg, and 1,000 mg strengths Made with 100% natural CBD, with full traceability from the start of extraction
on September 14th, 2019
love the mint! great products.
on August 16th, 2019
Wow. Just wow. I have tried many CBD products, with many failed attempts. Edibles did nothing for me. I tried different brands of tincture still nothing. Even vaping nothing! I recently went to a smoke shop and was recommended this by the clerk. Her exact words were “everyone I recommend this to loves it. I’ve never gotten a complaint.” And I can see why. The taste is phenomenal and this is the one actual product that works for me! I bought a 500 mg to try it out, but I will Be ordering a higher dosage and perhaps the wild berry flavor as well soon!! So happy with the results and so happy this purchase wasn’t a scam. I am going to tell my friends and family about this product.
on August 15th, 2019
love the mint. Works really good, my whole family likes it.