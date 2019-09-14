angela4 on August 16th, 2019

Wow. Just wow. I have tried many CBD products, with many failed attempts. Edibles did nothing for me. I tried different brands of tincture still nothing. Even vaping nothing! I recently went to a smoke shop and was recommended this by the clerk. Her exact words were “everyone I recommend this to loves it. I’ve never gotten a complaint.” And I can see why. The taste is phenomenal and this is the one actual product that works for me! I bought a 500 mg to try it out, but I will Be ordering a higher dosage and perhaps the wild berry flavor as well soon!! So happy with the results and so happy this purchase wasn’t a scam. I am going to tell my friends and family about this product.