  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Tincture – Mint

Full Spectrum CBD Tincture – Mint

by Liquid Gold CBD

About this product

Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Full Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene. 100%THC free 30 mL bottle Available in 500 mg, and 1,000 mg strengths Made with 100% natural CBD, with full traceability from the start of extraction

7 customer reviews

5.07

angela4

Wow. Just wow. I have tried many CBD products, with many failed attempts. Edibles did nothing for me. I tried different brands of tincture still nothing. Even vaping nothing! I recently went to a smoke shop and was recommended this by the clerk. Her exact words were “everyone I recommend this to loves it. I’ve never gotten a complaint.” And I can see why. The taste is phenomenal and this is the one actual product that works for me! I bought a 500 mg to try it out, but I will Be ordering a higher dosage and perhaps the wild berry flavor as well soon!! So happy with the results and so happy this purchase wasn’t a scam. I am going to tell my friends and family about this product.

bbarber98

love the mint. Works really good, my whole family likes it.

About this brand

Liquid Gold CBD Logo
Liquid Gold is proud to offer the highest quality, full spectrum CBD products on the market. Our priority is to give everyone access to the remarkable benefits of CBD. Liquid Gold sublingual delivery Complete Spectrum CBD tinctures fortified with BioPrime™ nanoparticle delivery technology are up to 100X more BioAvailable than competing products using standard CBD molecules. In addition, Liquid Gold Complete Spectrum sublingual CBD tinctures come fully bio-enhanced, for complete “entourage effect”, with of our proprietary blend of natural hemp derived terpenes including Myrcene, Ocimene and Humulene.