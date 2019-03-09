DAVINCI MIQRO - Black
by DaVinci Vaporizer
The Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape is a highly portable pure convection vaporizer designed for use with dry herbs and concentrates. With full temperature control, high-quality construction from Stainless Steel and quartz, and a simple method of operation, this aromatherapy device is certain to please everyone that tries it. It renders a healthy amount of flavorful vapor on every pull, and each user can define their own perfect vaping experience by making quick and easy temperature adjustments.
on March 9th, 2019
The unit itself is fantastic... the rechargable battery is terrible. Had the Sutra Mini for 2 1/2 months. Use 4x/day. Got 8 uses /charge for the first month then 4/charge by the second month. Eventually it will just stop. No replaceable battery means that in another few months this will be a paper weight. (plus you have to watch charging like a hawk as it has no charge shut off.. 2hours only or you will ruin the battery) dont buy it
were you ever able to reach out to our support team and get this issue fixed? we offer a 2 year warranty with this product so please give us a call if you haven't and we will make this right. 888-827-3101
on January 27th, 2018
Ok, 2nd vape I’ve ever bought-I’ve read many reviews. All’s I could find negative was a reviewer said it had a plastic taste. By changing the temp was able to taste just herb no plastic. I bought it locally so I’d have a go to in case. Vaped both flower and concentrate - was not dissapointed. Getting the temp right is experimental but also kinda fun. Easy to use and clean- it’s plastic but idgaf- this is a medium priced thing, object - oh yeah- vaporizer and I’m havin fun