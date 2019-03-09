 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape

by Sutra Vape

3.02
The Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape is a highly portable pure convection vaporizer designed for use with dry herbs and concentrates. With full temperature control, high-quality construction from Stainless Steel and quartz, and a simple method of operation, this aromatherapy device is certain to please everyone that tries it. It renders a healthy amount of flavorful vapor on every pull, and each user can define their own perfect vaping experience by making quick and easy temperature adjustments.

Mistytiger

The unit itself is fantastic... the rechargable battery is terrible. Had the Sutra Mini for 2 1/2 months. Use 4x/day. Got 8 uses /charge for the first month then 4/charge by the second month. Eventually it will just stop. No replaceable battery means that in another few months this will be a paper weight. (plus you have to watch charging like a hawk as it has no charge shut off.. 2hours only or you will ruin the battery) dont buy it

from Sutra Vapeon March 6th, 2020

were you ever able to reach out to our support team and get this issue fixed? we offer a 2 year warranty with this product so please give us a call if you haven't and we will make this right. 888-827-3101

Jimmyblues

Ok, 2nd vape I’ve ever bought-I’ve read many reviews. All’s I could find negative was a reviewer said it had a plastic taste. By changing the temp was able to taste just herb no plastic. I bought it locally so I’d have a go to in case. Vaped both flower and concentrate - was not dissapointed. Getting the temp right is experimental but also kinda fun. Easy to use and clean- it’s plastic but idgaf- this is a medium priced thing, object - oh yeah- vaporizer and I’m havin fun

Established in 2011, Sutra Vape is your one stop shop for all things essential to your everyday vaporizer needs. We offer a variety of products to help fit all vaporizer lifestyles. Our Mission: To provide excellent customer service and superior products that rivals any of our competitors. Our 25 years of experience in the vaporizer industry allows us to better connect with you, the consumer, to create the highest quality products. This is made possible by our understanding of all the vital qualities necessary in product growth and development, as well as a genuine enthusiasm for providing you with impeccable customer service. It is our overwhelming dedication to our consumers that helps us strive to create and maintain the highest quality of goods and services.