The Sutra Mini by Sutra Vape is a highly portable pure convection vaporizer designed for use with dry herbs and concentrates. With full temperature control, high-quality construction from Stainless Steel and quartz, and a simple method of operation, this aromatherapy device is certain to please everyone that tries it. It renders a healthy amount of flavorful vapor on every pull, and each user can define their own perfect vaping experience by making quick and easy temperature adjustments.