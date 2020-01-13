 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Indica Transdermal Gel Pen-100mg THC

by Mary's Medicinals

About this product

One of the fastest-acting, accurately-dosed cannabis products available. Mary's patented gel pens have been reported to be a wonderful accompaniment to the patches or on their own.

Tbuds12

Friggin awesome. I use it before dialysis on my access arm. On my feet for neuropathy, and even apply a tiny bit to my temples when i have a headache. 5 stars for sure 🤙👍🤙👍🤙

Lauren16

I tried to use this for my shin splints. I got barely 15 uses out of this very expensive pen and it didn’t even relieve the pain or swelling.

iTink

I have tried many, many methods of pain relief and Mary’s CBD Gel Pen has been the most effective of them all - without side effects, stupor or hindrance of any kind. Very fast delivery into my system - just a matter of a few minutes!! My major pain issue has been my lower back. I have a congenital deformation of having only 4 full discs in my lumbar, as the 5th was fused to my sacrum at birth. I didn’t notice the issue until I was in my late 20s (after racing motocross for many years) and then the constant pain for 30 years began! I used to take pharmaceutical drugs for the pain - but that is a no-where road to go down, and am happy to say that I no longer need or take them. Thanks to this CBD gel pen! I think that their specific formula is what sets it above all other CBD products that I’ve tried.

About this brand

Inspired by her apothecary forefathers and generations of healers who found medicinal solutions in nature, Mary brings a turn-of-the-century elegance to the modern-day resurgence of natural therapies. Best known as the developer and exclusive distributor of the award-winning Transdermal Cannabis Patch, Mary innovates at the intersection of technology and horticulture. Mary is transforming how people view and utilize cannabis, developing products that maximize the benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes and other plant nutrients. Mary creates the most effective, accurately-dosed natural pain-relief products utilizing clinically tested, clean and accurate delivery methods. Most importantly, Mary maintains industry-leading accountability driven by her patient-first mentality.