Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
One of the fastest-acting, accurately-dosed cannabis products available. Mary's patented gel pens have been reported to be a wonderful accompaniment to the patches or on their own.
on January 13th, 2020
Friggin awesome. I use it before dialysis on my access arm. On my feet for neuropathy, and even apply a tiny bit to my temples when i have a headache. 5 stars for sure 🤙👍🤙👍🤙
on January 30th, 2019
I tried to use this for my shin splints. I got barely 15 uses out of this very expensive pen and it didn’t even relieve the pain or swelling.
on August 22nd, 2018
I have tried many, many methods of pain relief and Mary’s CBD Gel Pen has been the most effective of them all - without side effects, stupor or hindrance of any kind. Very fast delivery into my system - just a matter of a few minutes!! My major pain issue has been my lower back. I have a congenital deformation of having only 4 full discs in my lumbar, as the 5th was fused to my sacrum at birth. I didn’t notice the issue until I was in my late 20s (after racing motocross for many years) and then the constant pain for 30 years began! I used to take pharmaceutical drugs for the pain - but that is a no-where road to go down, and am happy to say that I no longer need or take them. Thanks to this CBD gel pen! I think that their specific formula is what sets it above all other CBD products that I’ve tried.