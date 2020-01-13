iTink on August 22nd, 2018

I have tried many, many methods of pain relief and Mary’s CBD Gel Pen has been the most effective of them all - without side effects, stupor or hindrance of any kind. Very fast delivery into my system - just a matter of a few minutes!! My major pain issue has been my lower back. I have a congenital deformation of having only 4 full discs in my lumbar, as the 5th was fused to my sacrum at birth. I didn’t notice the issue until I was in my late 20s (after racing motocross for many years) and then the constant pain for 30 years began! I used to take pharmaceutical drugs for the pain - but that is a no-where road to go down, and am happy to say that I no longer need or take them. Thanks to this CBD gel pen! I think that their specific formula is what sets it above all other CBD products that I’ve tried.