  3. Mary's Medicinals
Mary's Medicinals

For us, it's simply black and white.

About Mary's Medicinals

Inspired by her apothecary forefathers and generations of healers who found medicinal solutions in nature, Mary brings a turn-of-the-century elegance to the modern-day resurgence of natural therapies. Best known as the developer and exclusive distributor of the award-winning Transdermal Cannabis Patch, Mary innovates at the intersection of technology and horticulture. Mary is transforming how people view and utilize cannabis, developing products that maximize the benefits of cannabinoids, terpenes and other plant nutrients. Mary creates the most effective, accurately-dosed natural pain-relief products utilizing clinically tested, clean and accurate delivery methods. Most importantly, Mary maintains industry-leading accountability driven by her patient-first mentality.

United States, Canada, Colorado, Washington, California, Florida, Nevada, Illinois, Oregon, Maryland, Michigan, Vermont