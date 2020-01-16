About this product

Hybrid | Relaxing & Euphoric This exotic strain can be traced back to the infamous Stardawg along with another consistent favorite — Purple Dream. With flavors of berries, mangos and sweet fermented fruit, this hybrid is an extremely aromatic and highly medicinal strain. A favorite among growers and patients alike, Purpdawg Dreamz will help you relax while feeling euphoric, if a good night’s sleep is what you seek. LINEAGE Purple Dream x Stardawg THC LEVELS 20 - 24% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 4 - 7% terpenes beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene, limonene