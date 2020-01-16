INDICAtion101
on January 16th, 2020
Mmmm. Terpy! I could taste an almost pineapple of sorts taste....sweet and tasty for sure! Nice relaxing stony feeling, I am getting hungry and I Could see myself sleeping after a few dabs of this! 5 stars!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Hybrid | Relaxing & Euphoric This exotic strain can be traced back to the infamous Stardawg along with another consistent favorite — Purple Dream. With flavors of berries, mangos and sweet fermented fruit, this hybrid is an extremely aromatic and highly medicinal strain. A favorite among growers and patients alike, Purpdawg Dreamz will help you relax while feeling euphoric, if a good night’s sleep is what you seek. LINEAGE Purple Dream x Stardawg THC LEVELS 20 - 24% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 4 - 7% terpenes beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene, limonene
on January 16th, 2020
Mmmm. Terpy! I could taste an almost pineapple of sorts taste....sweet and tasty for sure! Nice relaxing stony feeling, I am getting hungry and I Could see myself sleeping after a few dabs of this! 5 stars!
on October 4th, 2019
This strain is so mango/pineapple flavored you hardly taste any cannabis herb in the rosin. The flower is sweet too. Amazing medical effects if you need anti inflammation or nausea.
on June 30th, 2019
Packed with terpenes, I always find myself going back to this concentrate. Usually get a live resin sugar. Smells and tastes of Berries and grape. Great day time smoke and helps with listening to that dope play list on your way to the next stop!