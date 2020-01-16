 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purpdawg Dreamz

by matter.

5.03
About this product

Hybrid | Relaxing & Euphoric This exotic strain can be traced back to the infamous Stardawg along with another consistent favorite — Purple Dream. With flavors of berries, mangos and sweet fermented fruit, this hybrid is an extremely aromatic and highly medicinal strain. A favorite among growers and patients alike, Purpdawg Dreamz will help you relax while feeling euphoric, if a good night’s sleep is what you seek. LINEAGE Purple Dream x Stardawg THC LEVELS 20 - 24% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 4 - 7% terpenes beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene, limonene

3 customer reviews

INDICAtion101

Mmmm. Terpy! I could taste an almost pineapple of sorts taste....sweet and tasty for sure! Nice relaxing stony feeling, I am getting hungry and I Could see myself sleeping after a few dabs of this! 5 stars!

CannabisCaboodle

This strain is so mango/pineapple flavored you hardly taste any cannabis herb in the rosin. The flower is sweet too. Amazing medical effects if you need anti inflammation or nausea.

jaws0107

Packed with terpenes, I always find myself going back to this concentrate. Usually get a live resin sugar. Smells and tastes of Berries and grape. Great day time smoke and helps with listening to that dope play list on your way to the next stop!

About this brand

Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.