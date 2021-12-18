About this product
Hybrid | Relaxing & Euphoric
This exotic strain can be traced back to the infamous Stardawg along with another consistent favorite — Purple Dream. With flavors of berries, mangos and sweet fermented fruit, this hybrid is an extremely aromatic and highly medicinal strain. A favorite among growers and patients alike, Purpdawg Dreamz will help you relax while feeling euphoric, if a good night’s sleep is what you seek.
LINEAGE
Purple Dream x Stardawg
THC LEVELS
20 - 24% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
4 - 7% terpenes
beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene, limonene
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.