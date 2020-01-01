About this product

Sativa | Happy & Uplifting A sativa strain that’s derived from a Skunk #1 Pheno, you can count on Razzmatazz to provide the relief you need. With aromas that smell sweet and fruity, like cantaloupe, candy and gum, it’s a strain that’s full of delight with a diverse terpene profile. If help with depression, stress, pain, inflammation or fatigue are what you seek, then the euphoric and uplifting nature of Razzmatazz is the one for you. LINEAGE Skunk #1 Pheno THC LEVELS 20 - 24% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .5% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 5 - 9% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene