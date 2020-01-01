 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Razzmatazz

Razzmatazz

by matter.

Write a review
matter. Cannabis Flower Razzmatazz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sativa | Happy & Uplifting A sativa strain that’s derived from a Skunk #1 Pheno, you can count on Razzmatazz to provide the relief you need. With aromas that smell sweet and fruity, like cantaloupe, candy and gum, it’s a strain that’s full of delight with a diverse terpene profile. If help with depression, stress, pain, inflammation or fatigue are what you seek, then the euphoric and uplifting nature of Razzmatazz is the one for you. LINEAGE Skunk #1 Pheno THC LEVELS 20 - 24% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .5% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 5 - 9% terpenes terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.