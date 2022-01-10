About this product
Sativa | Happy & Uplifting
A sativa strain that’s derived from a Skunk #1 Pheno, you can count on Razzmatazz to provide the relief you need. With aromas that smell sweet and fruity, like cantaloupe, candy and gum, it’s a strain that’s full of delight with a diverse terpene profile. If help with depression, stress, pain, inflammation or fatigue are what you seek, then the euphoric and uplifting nature of Razzmatazz is the one for you.
LINEAGE
Skunk #1 Pheno
THC LEVELS
20 - 24% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .5% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
5 - 9% terpenes
terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene
A sativa strain that’s derived from a Skunk #1 Pheno, you can count on Razzmatazz to provide the relief you need. With aromas that smell sweet and fruity, like cantaloupe, candy and gum, it’s a strain that’s full of delight with a diverse terpene profile. If help with depression, stress, pain, inflammation or fatigue are what you seek, then the euphoric and uplifting nature of Razzmatazz is the one for you.
LINEAGE
Skunk #1 Pheno
THC LEVELS
20 - 24% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .5% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
5 - 9% terpenes
terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.