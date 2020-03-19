 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1000mg Isolate CBD Tincture

by MAXCBD Wellness

About this product

Perfectly formulated for daily use, the MaxCBD Relief Tincture contains 1000mg CBD isolate, MCT oil, and 0% THC. Made with hemp sourced from the US, our formula adapts to your body’s unique chemistry to help reduce inflammation and pain, relieve stress and anxiety, and elevate to your daily wellness routine. Our other products are essentially “plants in bottles” and contain molecules found in the hemp plant’s leaves and stem that isn’t CBD. Recommended only for those few individuals whose unique health situation prevents them from enjoying “full-spectrum” CBD. ✔️ Science-backed health: CBD Balances your endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for your mood, focus, and energy. ✔️ CBD En Pure: A refined oil containing exclusively CBD. ✔️ Premium extraction: The C02 extraction method delivers all nutrients with no impurities. ✔️ Easy to take: Mix with coffee, juice, or tea for easy consumption. ✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.

GregoryLjr

I am a truck driver and I had sleeping disorder, can't have any THC which is why I didn't want to try CBD products but then I found out that isolate doesn't have any THC. Tried this product and it worked like magic, buying with MaxCBD for over a year now, love it!

Josh.Davidson

Taste: 9/10 Potency: 10/10 Call center support 10/10 Overall: 10/10 I was looking for ACTUAL ISOLATE for my arthritis for a long time, finally i found it, company provided me with the LAB results and gave me free CBD expert consultation. Ii'm very happy with the product and MAXCBD wellness since I can enjoy my life without Pain !

Nitako

My daughter had panic attacks. Friend of ours told us about CBD. We called in and got an amazing consultation and even bought the one without THC so that our little daughter would be even safer and we would feel an ease. At first it was hard to see the difference, but after 10 days or so panic attacks were happening-once in a blue moon. Past 3 month has been a gift.

About this brand

We grow hemp, giving our love to the earth and plants, harvest the crops, and follow a unique extraction process that ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived cannabinoids and terpenes. All our products are extracted using the purest, cleanest and natural CBD extraction methods. We make sure to regularly test our products proving to ourselves and to our clients from time to time their high quality.Our promise at MaxCBD is to consistently deliver the best CBD hemp oil products that nature has to offer. All of our products are manufactured in the USA under strict guidelines using 100% organic farming practices. We offer third party lab test results to validate the superiority of our products. Whether you’re ordering CBD for yourself, a friend, a loved one, you know you’re getting trustworthy products with all the benefits of the MaxCBD guarantee.