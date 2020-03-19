Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Perfectly formulated for daily use, the MaxCBD Relief Tincture contains 1000mg CBD isolate, MCT oil, and 0% THC. Made with hemp sourced from the US, our formula adapts to your body’s unique chemistry to help reduce inflammation and pain, relieve stress and anxiety, and elevate to your daily wellness routine. Our other products are essentially “plants in bottles” and contain molecules found in the hemp plant’s leaves and stem that isn’t CBD. Recommended only for those few individuals whose unique health situation prevents them from enjoying “full-spectrum” CBD. ✔️ Science-backed health: CBD Balances your endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for your mood, focus, and energy. ✔️ CBD En Pure: A refined oil containing exclusively CBD. ✔️ Premium extraction: The C02 extraction method delivers all nutrients with no impurities. ✔️ Easy to take: Mix with coffee, juice, or tea for easy consumption. ✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.
on March 19th, 2020
I am a truck driver and I had sleeping disorder, can't have any THC which is why I didn't want to try CBD products but then I found out that isolate doesn't have any THC. Tried this product and it worked like magic, buying with MaxCBD for over a year now, love it!
on November 13th, 2019
Taste: 9/10 Potency: 10/10 Call center support 10/10 Overall: 10/10 I was looking for ACTUAL ISOLATE for my arthritis for a long time, finally i found it, company provided me with the LAB results and gave me free CBD expert consultation. Ii'm very happy with the product and MAXCBD wellness since I can enjoy my life without Pain !
on November 13th, 2019
My daughter had panic attacks. Friend of ours told us about CBD. We called in and got an amazing consultation and even bought the one without THC so that our little daughter would be even safer and we would feel an ease. At first it was hard to see the difference, but after 10 days or so panic attacks were happening-once in a blue moon. Past 3 month has been a gift.