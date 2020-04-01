Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Collagen is one of the most important building blocks for your skin. Have you wondered why your looks age? A lack of collagen is one of the biggest culprits. Revitalize your skin. Give it the collagen it desperately lacks and use CBD to speed up your recovery process. ✔️ Double Skin Elasticity: Wrinkles form because of hardened skin. Collagen helps rejuvenate it while CBD boosts your recovery process. ✔️ Eye Targeted: You are familiar with the struggle of keeping your eyes looking young. CBD and collagen are the innovative combinations that your skin deserves. ✔️ Youthful Firmness: CBD heals the deep-skin receptors that age has weakened and made saggy. ✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.
on April 1st, 2020
Refreshing and has great texture!
on November 18th, 2019
It's the best eye cream I have ever used. The texture is like no other... light and small goes a long way. Brightens and softens the skin!
on November 8th, 2019
Im working at night shifts so thats why i had dark spots under my eyes, i really hated it but after i bought cbd cream and use this product every other night after washing my face you know what happened? Adding this to my routine I feel that it has definitely helped to remove dark spots under the eyes. OMG, It also smells good and feels good on your face. God bless this product