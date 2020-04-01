 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Collagen Eye Cream Maxcbdwellness

by MAXCBD Wellness

MAXCBD Wellness Hemp CBD Beauty Collagen Eye Cream Maxcbdwellness

About this product

Collagen is one of the most important building blocks for your skin. Have you wondered why your looks age? A lack of collagen is one of the biggest culprits. Revitalize your skin. Give it the collagen it desperately lacks and use CBD to speed up your recovery process. ✔️ Double Skin Elasticity: Wrinkles form because of hardened skin. Collagen helps rejuvenate it while CBD boosts your recovery process. ✔️ Eye Targeted: You are familiar with the struggle of keeping your eyes looking young. CBD and collagen are the innovative combinations that your skin deserves. ✔️ Youthful Firmness: CBD heals the deep-skin receptors that age has weakened and made saggy. ✔️ Toxin-free: Careful growing process avoids GMO’s, funghi, and pesticides. ✔️ Independently tested: All claims on quality and purity have been verified by an independent laboratory.

NatashaP

It's the best eye cream I have ever used. The texture is like no other... light and small goes a long way. Brightens and softens the skin!

Katie1985

Im working at night shifts so thats why i had dark spots under my eyes, i really hated it but after i bought cbd cream and use this product every other night after washing my face you know what happened? Adding this to my routine I feel that it has definitely helped to remove dark spots under the eyes. OMG, It also smells good and feels good on your face. God bless this product

About this brand

We grow hemp, giving our love to the earth and plants, harvest the crops, and follow a unique extraction process that ensures the preservation of nearly all beneficial hemp derived cannabinoids and terpenes. All our products are extracted using the purest, cleanest and natural CBD extraction methods. We make sure to regularly test our products proving to ourselves and to our clients from time to time their high quality.Our promise at MaxCBD is to consistently deliver the best CBD hemp oil products that nature has to offer. All of our products are manufactured in the USA under strict guidelines using 100% organic farming practices. We offer third party lab test results to validate the superiority of our products. Whether you’re ordering CBD for yourself, a friend, a loved one, you know you’re getting trustworthy products with all the benefits of the MaxCBD guarantee.