Lava Cake Pre-Roll 1g

by Meraki Gardens

About this product

Lava Cake is as powerful as a volcano eruption. it’s intense aromas start with sweet dough and then your nostrils will be ﬁlled with a fuel that will overcome your senses. This strain is relaxing for your mind and body offering small bursts of euphoria that some have used to help combat social tension. You will ﬁnd yourself enjoying enhanced conversations with strangers letting you be free of any social anxiety.

About this strain

Coming from the famed Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is a cross between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. This strain is celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth cakey terpenes, while the high puts consumers in a deep state of relaxation. Buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich purple and green hues that are camouflaged by dense trichomes.

 

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.