Meraki Gardens

Lava Cake Pre-Roll 1g

HybridTHC 19%CBD

Lava Cake is as powerful as a volcano eruption. it’s intense aromas start with sweet dough and then your nostrils will be ﬁlled with a fuel that will overcome your senses. This strain is relaxing for your mind and body offering small bursts of euphoria that some have used to help combat social tension. You will ﬁnd yourself enjoying enhanced conversations with strangers letting you be free of any social anxiety.

101 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
