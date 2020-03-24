About this product

Lava Cake is as powerful as a volcano eruption. it’s intense aromas start with sweet dough and then your nostrils will be ﬁlled with a fuel that will overcome your senses. This strain is relaxing for your mind and body offering small bursts of euphoria that some have used to help combat social tension. You will ﬁnd yourself enjoying enhanced conversations with strangers letting you be free of any social anxiety.