 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Cool Key Lime Kiwi Gummies 100mg 20-pack

Cool Key Lime Kiwi Gummies 100mg 20-pack

by Mindy's Chef Led Artisinal Edibles

Write a review
Mindy's Chef Led Artisinal Edibles Edibles Candy Cool Key Lime Kiwi Gummies 100mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Keylime pie meets creamy, tropical kiwi. Tart and bright with a balanced flavor. Think summer sorbet with a hint of banana. 100mg THC 20-packs, each piece = 5mg THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Mindy's Chef Led Artisinal Edibles Logo
James Beard award-winning Chef Mindy Segal and Cresco Labs have partnered together to create chef-led edibles that are both perfectly dosed for a consistent experience as well as incredibly delicious. . Cresco Lab’s world-class expertise in cannabis promises precision dosing and unbeatable quality in bringing Chef Segal’s culinary vision to life. Mindy’s is the cannabis brand for true lovers of everything that’s delicious. Drawing on learnings from her culinary journey, Chef Mindy Segal carefully crafts each iconic flavor, combining distinctive ingredients in thoughtful and innovative ways that are both incredibly delicious and uniquely her own. Mindy’s iconic flavor combinations take cannabis confections from ordinary to extraordinary.