This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Marion
Sunnyside Medical Marijuana Dispensary - Marion (formerly Verdant) is a new kind of dispensary offering adults 21+ a friendly place to explore high-quality medical marijuana products to improve everyday wellness. Masks are now optional for customers who received the full COVID-19 vaccine.
Y’all rock. First time ever y’all made me comfortable and meeting a fellow vet got to talk in the lobby. Clean , absolutely professional, and outstanding. They truly helped and are very quick and efficient.
New patient, the staff was able to be patient with me with any questions I had or helping me find the best deal. Clean inviting facility both outside and inside. Covid really holds back what the showroom could look like
Very professional, and even more laid back and friendly. My dude DUSTIN and his associates were AMAZING very knowledgeable and very helpful. They took the nervousness out of a 1st timer with anxiety issues. I look forward to seeing them again. Thanks guys..