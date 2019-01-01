 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Edible Box

Edible Box

by MonthLeaf

Write a review
MonthLeaf Edibles Snack Foods Edible Box
MonthLeaf Edibles Snack Foods Edible Box
MonthLeaf Edibles Snack Foods Edible Box
MonthLeaf Edibles Snack Foods Edible Box

About this product

This is perfect for cannabis enthusiast who would prefer to consume their cannabis through tasty treats. Each month, you will receive five to six top of the line edibles from our featured dispensary, one of MonthLeaf’s favorite cannabis friendly accessories, and a $10 gift card. We also include deals from Sacramento's local shops! This customizable box is your resource to receive a diverse supply of edibles every month delivered directly to you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

MonthLeaf Logo
Welcome to MonthLeaf, Sacramento City's favorite cannabis subscription club. MonthLeaf offers customers the ability to customize, try, and explore new top of the line strains from multiple dispensaries.