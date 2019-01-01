About this product
This is perfect for cannabis enthusiast who would prefer to consume their cannabis through tasty treats. Each month, you will receive five to six top of the line edibles from our featured dispensary, one of MonthLeaf’s favorite cannabis friendly accessories, and a $10 gift card. We also include deals from Sacramento's local shops! This customizable box is your resource to receive a diverse supply of edibles every month delivered directly to you.
