About this product
This is perfect for cannabis enthusiast who would prefer to consume their cannabis through tasty treats. Each month, you will receive five to six top of the line edibles from our featured dispensary, one of MonthLeaf’s favorite cannabis friendly accessories, and a $10 gift card. We also include deals from Sacramento's local shops! This customizable box is your resource to receive a diverse supply of edibles every month delivered directly to you.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MonthLeaf
Welcome to MonthLeaf, Sacramento City's favorite cannabis subscription club. MonthLeaf offers customers the ability to customize, try, and explore new top of the line strains from multiple dispensaries.