by mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics

$7.99MSRP

About this product

Turning frowns upside down since 33'...Enjoy this infusion of clean California cannabis, therapeutic cannabis derived terpenes, yerba mate leaves, freshly picked peppermint and dried lemon peel...just don't forget to share your smiles!

8 customer reviews

5.08

VincentBe

The best cannabis beverage in the market. Well doses and it taste really great. At last!

margie10

If you need an uplifting, spirited experience, this is your go to cannabis beverage. This beverage if FIRE, you gotta try it!! The infusion of Mate and Terps creates a whole new cannabis experience. LOVE IT!

TrishaLurie

Joy is my favorite mood so far. I like to drink it before a surf, relaxing at the pool, while making art, as a wine replacement for entertaining and sometimes I take it out on the town. It's a great way to replace alcohol but sometimes I mix it with a little tequila. ;) Overall, it's a delicious uplifting drink that doesn't make me feel too high or lazy. Definitely my favorite!

About this brand

Santa Monica based mood33® crafts sparkling tonics in small batches infused with expertly cured cannabis flowers. Formulated with specific blends of THC, CBD, natural terpenes, fruits and botanicals, mood33 is designed to bring more Joy, Calm, Passion or Peace to any occasion. Whether out with friends or home to relax, our great tasting, mood based flavors are the ideal cannabis products to make any experience complete.