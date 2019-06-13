TrishaLurie on June 1st, 2019

Joy is my favorite mood so far. I like to drink it before a surf, relaxing at the pool, while making art, as a wine replacement for entertaining and sometimes I take it out on the town. It's a great way to replace alcohol but sometimes I mix it with a little tequila. ;) Overall, it's a delicious uplifting drink that doesn't make me feel too high or lazy. Definitely my favorite!