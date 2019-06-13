VincentBe
on June 13th, 2019
The best cannabis beverage in the market. Well doses and it taste really great. At last!
Turning frowns upside down since 33'...Enjoy this infusion of clean California cannabis, therapeutic cannabis derived terpenes, yerba mate leaves, freshly picked peppermint and dried lemon peel...just don't forget to share your smiles!
on June 3rd, 2019
If you need an uplifting, spirited experience, this is your go to cannabis beverage. This beverage if FIRE, you gotta try it!! The infusion of Mate and Terps creates a whole new cannabis experience. LOVE IT!
on June 1st, 2019
Joy is my favorite mood so far. I like to drink it before a surf, relaxing at the pool, while making art, as a wine replacement for entertaining and sometimes I take it out on the town. It's a great way to replace alcohol but sometimes I mix it with a little tequila. ;) Overall, it's a delicious uplifting drink that doesn't make me feel too high or lazy. Definitely my favorite!