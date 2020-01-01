 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics
mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics Cover Photo

mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics

Feel the Change. Be the Change.™

Award-winning, one-of-a-kind cannabis infused sparkling tonics - crafted for the legal generation…
Award-winning, one-of-a-kind cannabis infused sparkling tonics - crafted for the legal generation…
One-of-a-kind cannabis infused sparkling tonics - crafted for the legal generation…
One-of-a-kind cannabis infused sparkling tonics - crafted for the legal generation…
One-of-a-kind cannabis infused sparkling tonics - crafted for the legal generation…
One-of-a-kind cannabis infused sparkling tonics - crafted for the legal generation…
One-of-a-kind cannabis infused sparkling tonics - crafted for the legal generation…
One-of-a-kind cannabis infused sparkling tonics - crafted for the legal generation…
One-of-a-kind cannabis infused sparkling tonics - crafted for the legal generation…
One-of-a-kind cannabis infused sparkling tonics - crafted for the legal generation…

About mood33® Cannabis Infused Sparkling Tonics

Santa Monica based mood33® crafts sparkling tonics in small batches infused with expertly cured cannabis flowers. Formulated with specific blends of THC, CBD, natural terpenes, fruits and botanicals, mood33 is designed to bring more Joy, Calm, Passion or Peace to any occasion. Whether out with friends or home to relax, our great tasting, mood based flavors are the ideal cannabis products to make any experience complete.

Beverages

more products

Available in

United States, California