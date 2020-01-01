About this product

10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box Food allergies and dietary restrictions are no fun, so we created the Chocolate Chip Crater Cookie to satisfy your cravings without the backlash of your body’s restrictions. The almond flour base is a great source of protein and fiber, while maple syrup and dark cacao chocolate chips make this cookie an antioxidant powerhouse. All of our cookies are processed in a gluten-free facility. Clearly, not all chocolate chip cookies are created equal. Ours are healthy, but delicious too! Allergens: Almonds & Eggs