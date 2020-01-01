Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box Food allergies and dietary restrictions are no fun, so we created the Chocolate Chip Crater Cookie to satisfy your cravings without the backlash of your body’s restrictions. The almond flour base is a great source of protein and fiber, while maple syrup and dark cacao chocolate chips make this cookie an antioxidant powerhouse. All of our cookies are processed in a gluten-free facility. Clearly, not all chocolate chip cookies are created equal. Ours are healthy, but delicious too! Allergens: Almonds & Eggs
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.