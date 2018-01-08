Moon Man's Mistress
Chocolate Chip Crater Cookie
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
10mg THC per cookie/50mg per box
Food allergies and dietary restrictions are no fun, so we created the Chocolate Chip Crater Cookie to satisfy your cravings without the backlash of your body’s restrictions. The almond flour base is a great source of protein and fiber, while maple syrup and dark cacao chocolate chips make this cookie an antioxidant powerhouse. All of our cookies are processed in a gluten-free facility. Clearly, not all chocolate chip cookies are created equal. Ours are healthy, but delicious too!
Allergens: Almonds & Eggs
Sour Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
