  5. CBD Starcluster Superfood Cookie

CBD Starcluster Superfood Cookie

by Moon Man's Mistress

$25.00MSRP

About this product

(Nut-free & Vegan) 10mg CBD per cookie/50mg per box Like clusters of bright stars in the sky, the Star Cluster Superfood Cookie boasts clusters of superfood seeds making it a powerfully nutrient-dense edible AND an amazing anti-inflammatory. Flax seeds alone are one of the highest magnesium foods in the world which help calm the nerves, muscles and blood vessels. Infused with a 10:1 ratio of CBD whole-plant cannabis to further promote benefits of pain and anxiety relief, we’ve created the cleanest vegan recipe trustworthy from seed to table.

About this strain

Ringo's Gift

Ringo's Gift

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.

About this brand

We are an artisanal paleo edible company committed to taste-worthy products healthy for the body with a focus on healing, performance, and recovery.