300mg, 1500mg or 3000mg CBD - Daytime Blend
by Simply Crafted
(Nut-free & Vegan) 10mg CBD per cookie/50mg per box Like clusters of bright stars in the sky, the Star Cluster Superfood Cookie boasts clusters of superfood seeds making it a powerfully nutrient-dense edible AND an amazing anti-inflammatory. Flax seeds alone are one of the highest magnesium foods in the world which help calm the nerves, muscles and blood vessels. Infused with a 10:1 ratio of CBD whole-plant cannabis to further promote benefits of pain and anxiety relief, we’ve created the cleanest vegan recipe trustworthy from seed to table.
Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.