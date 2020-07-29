About this product

(Nut-free & Vegan)

10mg CBD per cookie/50mg per box

Like clusters of bright stars in the sky, the Star Cluster Superfood Cookie boasts clusters of superfood seeds making it a powerfully nutrient-dense edible AND an amazing anti-inflammatory. Flax seeds alone are one of the highest magnesium foods in the world which help calm the nerves, muscles and blood vessels. Infused with a 10:1 ratio of CBD whole-plant cannabis to further promote benefits of pain and anxiety relief, we’ve created the cleanest vegan recipe trustworthy from seed to table.