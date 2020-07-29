Moon Man's Mistress
CBD Starcluster Superfood Cookie
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
About this product
(Nut-free & Vegan)
10mg CBD per cookie/50mg per box
Like clusters of bright stars in the sky, the Star Cluster Superfood Cookie boasts clusters of superfood seeds making it a powerfully nutrient-dense edible AND an amazing anti-inflammatory. Flax seeds alone are one of the highest magnesium foods in the world which help calm the nerves, muscles and blood vessels. Infused with a 10:1 ratio of CBD whole-plant cannabis to further promote benefits of pain and anxiety relief, we’ve created the cleanest vegan recipe trustworthy from seed to table.
Ringo's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
112 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
