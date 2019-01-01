 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  Rest & Chill All in One Vaporizer Pen

Rest & Chill All in One Vaporizer Pen

by Mozen

Rest & Chill All in One Vaporizer Pen

About this product

Indica Dominant Take a little vacay with mozen’s Rest & Chill pen. Unwind and relax because reality bites. De-stress and mend your body. Worries - what worries? Effect: Stress relief, pain-relief, & anti-inflammatory Prominent Terpenes: Linalool, Myrcene Capacity: 500mg THC:CBD 2:1 40%THC / 20%CBD

About this brand

Find your Balance: Mozen is for life-warriors trying to find balance. Parents juggling multiple priorities while facing the modern challanges of an ever-changing world. Professionals seeking alternative was to deal with their shit and relax. The Mozen promise: Our customers will experience a smart, simple and safe way to enjoy cannabis, balance the daily stresses of life, and relieve their health concerns.