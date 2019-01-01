About this product
Indica Dominant Take a little vacay with mozen’s Rest & Chill pen. Unwind and relax because reality bites. De-stress and mend your body. Worries - what worries? Effect: Stress relief, pain-relief, & anti-inflammatory Prominent Terpenes: Linalool, Myrcene Capacity: 500mg THC:CBD 2:1 40%THC / 20%CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Mozen
Find your Balance: Mozen is for life-warriors trying to find balance. Parents juggling multiple priorities while facing the modern challanges of an ever-changing world. Professionals seeking alternative was to deal with their shit and relax. The Mozen promise: Our customers will experience a smart, simple and safe way to enjoy cannabis, balance the daily stresses of life, and relieve their health concerns.