Mozen
Rest & Chill All in One Vaporizer Pen
Product rating:
About this product
Indica Dominant
Take a little vacay with mozen’s Rest & Chill pen. Unwind and relax because reality bites. De-stress and mend your body. Worries - what worries?
Effect: Stress relief, pain-relief, & anti-inflammatory
Prominent Terpenes: Linalool, Myrcene
Capacity: 500mg
THC:CBD 2:1 40%THC / 20%CBD
Take a little vacay with mozen’s Rest & Chill pen. Unwind and relax because reality bites. De-stress and mend your body. Worries - what worries?
Effect: Stress relief, pain-relief, & anti-inflammatory
Prominent Terpenes: Linalool, Myrcene
Capacity: 500mg
THC:CBD 2:1 40%THC / 20%CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!