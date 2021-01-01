Loading…
Mozen

Rest & Chill All in One Vaporizer Pen

Indica Dominant

Take a little vacay with mozen’s Rest & Chill pen. Unwind and relax because reality bites. De-stress and mend your body. Worries - what worries?

Effect: Stress relief, pain-relief, & anti-inflammatory

Prominent Terpenes: Linalool, Myrcene

Capacity: 500mg

THC:CBD 2:1 40%THC / 20%CBD
