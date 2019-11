ranieme on October 30th, 2019

I use three different products from Myriams Hope, but CBG has truly helped my daughter with Cerebral Palsy to have greater extension of her limbs since it works on reducing the inflammation and subsequent pain caused by the extreme tightness of her muscles. The staff at Myriams Hope are incredibly helpful and knowledgeable about their products as well. I am so grateful for their superb products so that my daughter doesn't have to use other medications that make her sick and affect her cognitive abilities.