Introducing the SwitchBlaze by Myster... This secretive vape cartridge battery is great for on the go and blends in with all your everyday carry items. The pop-up cart action is quick and satisfying while reminding you of the past. The slide over cover keeps your cartridge hidden and lint-free while in your pocket. Our replacement for the Fogpen... the SwitchBlaze 650mah Battery Capacity 15w Wattage - 4 settings with 2.8v, 3.2v,3.7v,4.2v Screw on 510 Threading Clean Matte Black Soft Touch Finish Fits most cartridges 11-12mm wide 80x40x22mm Size
