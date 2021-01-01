About this product

Introducing the SwitchBlaze by Myster...



This secretive vape cartridge battery is great for on the go and blends in with all your everyday carry items.



The pop-up cart action is quick and satisfying while reminding you of the past.



The slide over cover keeps your cartridge hidden and lint-free while in your pocket.



Our replacement for the Fogpen... the SwitchBlaze



650mah Battery Capacity

15w Wattage - 4 settings with 2.8v, 3.2v,3.7v,4.2v

Screw on 510 Threading

Clean Matte Black Soft Touch Finish

Fits most cartridges 11-12mm wide

80x40x22mm Size