Myster

Myster

SwitchBlaze- Covert Vape Battery

About this product

Introducing the SwitchBlaze by Myster...

This secretive vape cartridge battery is great for on the go and blends in with all your everyday carry items.

The pop-up cart action is quick and satisfying while reminding you of the past.

The slide over cover keeps your cartridge hidden and lint-free while in your pocket.

Our replacement for the Fogpen... the SwitchBlaze

650mah Battery Capacity
15w Wattage - 4 settings with 2.8v, 3.2v,3.7v,4.2v
Screw on 510 Threading
Clean Matte Black Soft Touch Finish
Fits most cartridges 11-12mm wide
80x40x22mm Size
