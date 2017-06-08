Lemon OG Kush Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$30.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our technique begins with carefully selected Clean Green Certified flower. Next, we press our cannabis with our 30-ton compression technology in order to keep extraction temperatures low and terpene levels high. This has proven to be the only way to maintain the integrity of each strain’s specific genetic profile without losing the flavor spectrum. The result is the perfect combination of purity and potency.
on June 8th, 2017
One of the most euphoric, clean experiences