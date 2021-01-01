Nativ
Flower Rosin
About this product
Our technique begins with carefully selected Clean Green Certified flower. Next, we press our cannabis with our 30-ton compression technology in order to keep extraction temperatures low and terpene levels high. This has proven to be the only way to maintain the integrity of each strain’s specific genetic profile without losing the flavor spectrum. The result is the perfect combination of purity and potency.
