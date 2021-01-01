Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Nativ

Nativ

Flower Rosin

Product rating:

About this product

Our technique begins with carefully selected Clean Green Certified flower. Next, we press our cannabis with our 30-ton compression technology in order to keep extraction temperatures low and terpene levels high. This has proven to be the only way to maintain the integrity of each strain’s specific genetic profile without losing the flavor spectrum. The result is the perfect combination of purity and potency.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!