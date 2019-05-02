OG8BALL
on May 2nd, 2019
this is a cool cut of the strain very unique taste and smell profile best enjoyed before bed with tv 👍👍
Vanilla Kush is a heavily indica dominant strain and the brainchild of Amsterdam’s Barney’s Farm. Its lineage includes Afghan and Kashmir strains. In 2009 this high THC performer placed 2nd at the High Times Cannabis Cup. The strong aroma of vanilla gave this strain its name. As far as taste goes, there is an overall sweet flavor with hints of vanilla along with notes of lavender and citrus. Those in search of some intense relaxation and stress relief can expect a heavy body buzz with a clear headed, uplifting feeling. Stress, depression, pain and muscle spasms are sure to fade away followed by a nice nap.
