About this product
Vanilla Kush is a heavily indica dominant strain and the brainchild of Amsterdam’s Barney’s Farm. Its lineage includes Afghan and Kashmir strains. In 2009 this high THC performer placed 2nd at the High Times Cannabis Cup. The strong aroma of vanilla gave this strain its name. As far as taste goes, there is an overall sweet flavor with hints of vanilla along with notes of lavender and citrus. Those in search of some intense relaxation and stress relief can expect a heavy body buzz with a clear headed, uplifting feeling. Stress, depression, pain and muscle spasms are sure to fade away followed by a nice nap.
About this strain
This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange.
Vanilla Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
395 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nature's Grace and Wellness
Family owned medical cannabis cultivator and processor located in Illinois.
Nature’s Grace and Wellness is owned and operated by the O’Hern Family. The O’Herns are 5th generation farmers and run O’Hern Stock Farms in Western Illinois. The Spoon River Valley area is their home and they are passionate about improving the livelihood, health, and wellness of not only their families but their fellow friends and neighbors.
Parents, Kelley and Larry O’Hern have four sons who all have strong backgrounds in agriculture and are deeply rooted in the growth and achievements of the family business. Throughout their family history, they have been heavily involved in agriculture through the production of grain and livestock. The family has been recognized both locally and nationally for their commitment to sustainable, safe and responsible agriculture. Their inspiration for this project began with the desire to help their family members, whom suffer from medical conditions of which access to medical cannabis could benefit. This personal connection to the benefits of the medical cannabis movement, the desire to help others, and their passion for agriculture compelled them to seek a role in Illinois’ Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program (“Pilot Program”).
In the end, they are agriculture people. The sustainable, responsible and safe cultivation of medical cannabis is a natural extension of their family operations and the goals they have set out for the future of their community.
